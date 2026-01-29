Kerala Budget 2026-27: Malabar gets a big upgrade
Kerala's latest budget is putting the spotlight on Malabar, with major funds set aside for new roads, tourism hotspots, and better transport.
The biggest Malabar-related allocation—₹2,134.5 crore—is going to build the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel in Wayanad.
There's also ₹80 crore each for development in Wayanad and Kasaragod.
Why should you care?
If you live in or travel through Malabar, things are about to get a lot more interesting: tourism funding is up to ₹413.52 crore (with ₹159 crore just for fixing up infrastructure), plus cool projects like the Beypore Uru project and Dharmadom's blue-green circuit are getting support.
On top of that, ₹100 crore is set aside for the Rapid Rail/RRTS initiative aimed at connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod—so getting around could soon be way easier.