Kerala Budget 2026-27: Malabar gets a big upgrade

Why should you care?

If you live in or travel through Malabar, things are about to get a lot more interesting: tourism funding is up to ₹413.52 crore (with ₹159 crore just for fixing up infrastructure), plus cool projects like the Beypore Uru project and Dharmadom's blue-green circuit are getting support.

On top of that, ₹100 crore is set aside for the Rapid Rail/RRTS initiative aimed at connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod—so getting around could soon be way easier.