Kerala Budget 2026-27: Sports allocation hiked by 51.9% to ₹220.86cr
India
Kerala just boosted its sports budget to ₹220.86 crore for 2026-27—a big 51.9% jump from the previous fiscal year (2025-26).
The state's putting serious money into building new facilities, supporting young athletes, and supporting institutions and schemes to develop sports.
Why it matters
This isn't just about shiny stadiums—Kerala is investing in grassroots programs like 'One Panchayat One Playground,' launching a College Sports League for future Olympians, and earmarking funds to promote sports among differently-abled and host Paralympic events.
The move aims to make Kerala a stronger contender at national events (hello, 2036 Olympics!) while making sports more accessible and inclusive for everyone across the state.