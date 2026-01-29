Kerala Budget 2026-27: Sports allocation hiked by 51.9% to ₹220.86cr

Why it matters

This isn't just about shiny stadiums—Kerala is investing in grassroots programs like 'One Panchayat One Playground,' launching a College Sports League for future Olympians, and earmarking funds to promote sports among differently-abled and host Paralympic events.

The move aims to make Kerala a stronger contender at national events (hello, 2036 Olympics!) while making sports more accessible and inclusive for everyone across the state.