Kerala CPI(M) leader E.N. Mohandas passes away at 74

Mohandas's career and contributions

Mohandas served as a school headmaster and went on to serve as CPI(M) Malappuram district secretary for two terms.

He helped launch Desabhimani's Malappuram edition and held key roles in youth and cooperative organizations, including SFI, KSYF, DYFI, and local banks.

Honoring his wishes, his body was donated to medical education. He is survived by his wife Geeta.