Kerala CPI(M) leader E.N. Mohandas passes away at 74
India
E.N. Mohandas, a respected CPI(M) leader from Kerala, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 74 while being treated for stroke-related complications.
His body was kept at Malappuram Municipal Town Hall for people to pay their respects, and leaders like Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attended the tribute.
Mohandas's career and contributions
Mohandas served as a school headmaster and went on to serve as CPI(M) Malappuram district secretary for two terms.
He helped launch Desabhimani's Malappuram edition and held key roles in youth and cooperative organizations, including SFI, KSYF, DYFI, and local banks.
Honoring his wishes, his body was donated to medical education. He is survived by his wife Geeta.