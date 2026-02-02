Kerala doctors' protest: Outpatient services at government hospitals halted
Doctors at government medical colleges across Kerala have stopped outpatient services, stepping up protests that began in June 2025 (KGMCTA agitation from July 1, 2025).
Their main gripe? Salary revision arrears that haven't been paid since 2016, plus a list of other long-standing issues.
Doctors want equal treatment
Along with overdue pay, doctors want fixes for entry-level salary gaps, updates to pension ceilings, and better staffing and infrastructure.
They're also frustrated because other state employees got their dues while they're still waiting.
A recent government order only helped a handful of doctors and didn't address the bigger problems.
Emergency services still on
This isn't their first move—since January, they've boycotted teaching duties, staged sit-ins, paused non-emergency surgeries, and skipped exam work.
Still, emergency care like casualty wards and ICUs are running as usual so patients aren't left stranded.