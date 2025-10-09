Next Article
Kerala: Fire engulfs over 50 shops in Kannur, no casualties
India
A huge fire ripped through the KV Complex near Thaliparamba bus stand in Kerala's Kannur district earlier this week, wiping out over 50 shops—including popular textile stores, mobile outlets, and a supermarket.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but shop owners are facing losses running into crores.
Cause of fire yet to be ascertained
The blaze started in a toy shop called "Mitreds" around 4:55pm and spread fast, with gas cylinder blasts making things worse.
Firefighters from Kannur and nearby areas worked for over three hours to get things under control and stop further damage.
Authorities think a short circuit may be to blame, and an investigation is underway.