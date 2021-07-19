Kerala government launches 'Pink Protection' to ensure women safety

Kerala government launched a comprehensive program to safeguard women's rights

Amidst increasing atrocities against women especially during the COVID-19 induced lockdown period, the Kerala government on Monday launched a comprehensive program to safeguard their rights in public, private, and cyberspace. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan kicked off the endeavor, "Pink Protection" project, by flagging off an array of vehicles, to be given to the assigned officers of the drive, in front of the police headquarters.

Project is envisaged to prevent dowry-related harassment and other atrocities

Senior police officers including DGP Anil Kant were present on the occasion. As many as 10 cars, 40 two-wheelers including Bullets, and 20 bicycles were allotted by the government as part of the pro-women project, an official statement said. The "Pink Protection" is envisaged to prevent dowry-related harassment, cyberbullying, and atrocities in public places against women.

Police personnel will visit houses, collect domestic violence details

The existing pink patrol system would be further strengthened under the new initiative, police sources said. Vijayan had said that an increase in crimes against women had been recorded in the state during the lockdown period and the pink protection project would address such issues. Under the initiative, the Pink "Janamaithri" beat would involve police personnel visiting houses and collecting details of domestic violence.

Pink control room would be available in all 14 districts

The personnel would speak to panchayat members and locals to collect information on incidents of abuse and report to the police officers before a complaint reaches the station. The specially trained pink beat officers would be present in public places and a pink control room would be available in all the 14 districts, the statement said.

Pink shadow patrol team would identify anti-social elements

A pink shadow patrol team would identify the anti-social elements at crowded places and take action. An all-women Bullet patrol team, named "Pink Romeo," has already been launched in the state as part of the pro-women initiatives of the government, the statement added.