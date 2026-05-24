Kerala: IMD orange alert for Ernakulam, yellow for 11 districts
India
Kerala has been dealing with heavy rain and strong winds, and now the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an orange alert for Ernakulam (expecting 11 to 20cm of rain) and yellow alerts for 11 other districts.
Only Palakkad and Wayanad are not on the list.
Monsoon could arrive early May 26
The weather is already causing trouble, like in Thrissur, where a tree branch crashed through a car windshield (luckily, no one was hurt).
Monsoon could arrive early on May 26, with more heavy showers likely from May 28 to June 3.