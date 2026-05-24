Kerala: IMD orange alert for Ernakulam, yellow for 11 districts India May 24, 2026

Kerala has been dealing with heavy rain and strong winds, and now the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an orange alert for Ernakulam (expecting 11 to 20cm of rain) and yellow alerts for 11 other districts.

Only Palakkad and Wayanad are not on the list.