Kerala issues alert after suspected West Nile deaths in Ernakulam
Kerala has issued a high alert after a 70-year-old man in Ernakulam district died from suspected West Nile fever, the second such death there this week.
Health officials are stepping up checks and asking everyone to clear out any standing water to stop mosquitoes from breeding, warning that ignoring these steps could lead to penalties under the Public Health Act.
West Nile spreads via Culex mosquitoes
West Nile fever spreads through bites from infected Culex mosquitoes, not person-to-person contact.
Many people get only mild symptoms like fever, tiredness, or headaches, but it can sometimes turn serious, especially for older adults or those with weak immune systems, causing complications like brain inflammation.
If you notice symptoms like confusion or headache, it's best to get checked right away.