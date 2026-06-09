Kerala issues alert after suspected West Nile deaths in Ernakulam

West Nile spreads via Culex mosquitoes

West Nile fever spreads through bites from infected Culex mosquitoes, not person-to-person contact.

Many people get only mild symptoms like fever, tiredness, or headaches, but it can sometimes turn serious, especially for older adults or those with weak immune systems, causing complications like brain inflammation.

If you notice symptoms like confusion or headache, it's best to get checked right away.