Kerala man rapes girl during exorcism; flees after protests erupt
India
In Kerala's Kollam district, a man named Murari—a local sorcerer—allegedly raped a minor girl during an exorcism ritual on Sunday.
The girl and her mother had initially gone to him seeking some astrological advice, but he convinced them the girl was possessed and needed a special ritual.
Man on the run
Murari told the mother to wait outside while he took the girl into another room alone.
After the assault, the victim bravely told her mother what happened.
News of the crime quickly spread, leading to protests outside Murari's house.
He managed to flee the scene amidst the melee and is now on the run.
Authorities have booked him under various sections of the BNS, including Section 64 (rape), and under the POCSO Act, and are actively searching for him.