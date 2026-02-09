Kerala man rapes girl during exorcism; flees after protests erupt

Man on the run

Murari told the mother to wait outside while he took the girl into another room alone.

After the assault, the victim bravely told her mother what happened.

News of the crime quickly spread, leading to protests outside Murari's house.

He managed to flee the scene amidst the melee and is now on the run.

Authorities have booked him under various sections of the BNS, including Section 64 (rape), and under the POCSO Act, and are actively searching for him.