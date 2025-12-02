Next Article
Kerala man's viral post on workplace racism sparks debate
India
A young man from Kerala posted on Reddit about being called "kaalu" and "dharindha" by his team lead at a Delhi office, opening up about how shaken he felt.
His honest account, titled "Yes, I'm black. Thank you, Delhi," quickly went viral and put the spotlight back on everyday racism people still face at work.
Internet rallies behind him, calls for action
The post struck a chord online—many users offered support and urged him to report the incident to HR so it doesn't get brushed aside.
People encouraged him to stay strong and reminded everyone that respect at work shouldn't be optional.