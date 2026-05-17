Kerala mother to welcome son Rahim home after 2 decades
India
After two decades, a Kerala mother is finally about to welcome her son Rahim home.
He left India at 20 to work as a driver in Saudi Arabia, but ended up jailed there.
Now, his family's persistent efforts are paying off, and Rahim's long-awaited return is just around the corner.
Family's efforts secure Rahim's return
Rahim's family never gave up on him: through years of efforts to secure his release, they kept pushing for help.
With his expected return to Kerala, the reunion promises relief and joy after years of waiting.