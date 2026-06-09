Kerala offers free KSRTC bus travel to women, transgender people India Jun 09, 2026

Starting June 15, women and transgender people in Kerala can hop on KSRTC busses for free.

Announced by Transport Minister CP John, this move is part of the UDF government's "Indira Guarantees" and aims to make public transport more accessible for everyone, no matter their financial background.

As John put it, "All women, regardless of their financial backgrounds, will be able to avail the scheme from June 15. Transgender persons have also been included."