Kerala offers free KSRTC bus travel to women, transgender people
Starting June 15, women and transgender people in Kerala can hop on KSRTC busses for free.
Announced by Transport Minister CP John, this move is part of the UDF government's "Indira Guarantees" and aims to make public transport more accessible for everyone, no matter their financial background.
As John put it, "All women, regardless of their financial backgrounds, will be able to avail the scheme from June 15. Transgender persons have also been included."
Kerala cost estimate ₹712-1,300 cr
The plan could cost the state between ₹712 crore and ₹1,300 crore a year, depending on which busses are included.
Final details will be decided after a cabinet meeting on June 10.
Importantly, the government says KSRTC will not have to shoulder the costs alone; support is coming to keep things running smoothly.