Kerala parents' organ donation decision after child's death sparks debate
India
After a car accident in Kottayam, 10-month-old Aalin Sherin Abraham sadly passed away.
She wasn't in a child car seat during the crash, which led to serious injuries.
Her loss has sparked a major push for better child safety measures across Kerala.
Aalin became youngest organ donor in Kerala
Despite their heartbreak, Aalin's parents chose to donate her organs—helping four other children in need.
Their decision made Aalin the youngest organ donor in Kerala and inspired many.
Family turned loss into hope for others
Aalin's funeral brought together leaders.
Even in grief, her family turned their loss into hope for others, leaving behind a powerful message of compassion and change.