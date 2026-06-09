Kerala Plus One improvement results June 10 35% pass required
India
Kerala's Plus One Improvement results are coming out on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.
If you're in Arts, Science, or Commerce, just head to keralaresults.nic.in (or the other official sites) to see how you did.
You'll need at least 35% in each paper and overall to pass.
Check DHSE results online or SMS
You can check your score online by entering your roll number and date of birth under "DHSE First Year Result 2026."
For school-wise results, use the school code from your admit card.
Prefer SMS? Just send "KERALA11 [your roll number]" to 56263 and get all your marks straight to your phone.
Don't forget to save or print a copy for later!