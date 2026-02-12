Kerala records its hottest February day, issues heatwave warning
India
For the first time, Kerala has a February heatwave warning. IMD says temperatures could top 39°C in Kannur and Kasaragod, with the whole state feeling 2-4°C hotter than usual.
Kannur Airport hit a record-breaking 40.4°C—Kerala's hottest February day ever.
Officials issue advisory
This early heatwave isn't just uncomfortable—it brings real risks like dehydration, sunburn, and exhaustion, especially for people working outside or anyone sensitive to heat.
The dry spell is also tough on crops and water supplies.
Officials are urging everyone to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun from 11am-3pm wear light clothes, and tweak school or work timings if possible.