Kerala rolls out new policies for women, senior citizens

Policies part of bigger push to ensure no 1 is left behind

These policies are about making life fairer and safer—especially for groups that often get sidelined.

The Women's Policy brings ideas like capping wedding costs, job databases just for women, gender studies in schools, and measures for single and elderly women such as registers of houses occupied by them and shelter homes.

The elderly policy pushes lifelong learning, tech tools for independence, financial security, and stronger bonds across generations.

It's all part of Kerala's bigger push—including schemes like the Women's Security Scheme, Connect to Work Scholarship and Kudumbashree ADS grants—to make sure no one gets left behind.