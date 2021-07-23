Kerala's 'oldest learner' Bhageerathi Amma dies at 107

Bhageerathi Amma had passed the literacy examination at the age of 105 and won the praise of PM Modi

Kerala's oldest learner Bhageerathi Amma, who passed the literacy examination at the age of 105 two years ago and won the praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has died, family sources said. She was 107 years old and breathed her last late on Thursday night at her house due to age-related ailments, the family sources added.

Contribution

The centenarian was a recipient of the Nari Shakti Puraskar

Hailing from Prakkulam in Kollam district, the centenarian was a recipient of the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskar by the Central government for her exceptional contribution towards women's empowerment. She had scripted history by becoming the oldest student in clearing the fourth standard equivalency examination conducted by the state-run Kerala State Literacy Mission (KSLM) in 2019.

Marks

She scored full marks in Maths in KSLM Examination

The woman had appeared for the examination at Kollam and came out with flying colors with 205 out of a total of 275 marks and full marks in maths. KSLM sources said due to her advanced age, Amma had difficulty in writing the exams and took three days to complete the three question papers on the environment, mathematics, and Malayalam.

Knowledge

Bhageerathi Amma had quit formal education in class three

The woman, who had always yearned to study and gain knowledge, had to give up her dream of educating herself after her mother died as she had to take care of her younger siblings. Bhageerathi Amma had quit formal education in class three at the age of 9. Her passion for studies had won accolades from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Other details

PM Modi narrated her story on radio last year

While narrating the story of Bhagirathi Amma, Modi had said in his radio address last year that, "If we wish to progress in life, we should develop ourselves, if we wish to achieve something in life, the first pre-condition for that is the student within us must never die." She left without fulfilling the dream of passing the 10th standard equivalency exam, sources said.

Information

Bhageerathi Amma has 12 grand and great-grandchildren

Bhageerathi Amma has 12 grand and great-grandchildren. One of her six children and three of her 15 grandchildren are no more.