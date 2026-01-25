Kerala scores big at the 2026 Padma Awards
This year's Padma Awards saw Kerala shine, with three of its own receiving the country's second-highest civilian honor, the Padma Vibhushan.
Honored were former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas for his work in judicial reforms, late ex-Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan, and RSS leader P Narayanan.
In total, the President approved 131 awards across India.
Maharashtra leads the pack; South sees a boost
Maharashtra grabbed the spotlight with 15 awards—actor Dharmendra was honored posthumously.
Tamil Nadu followed with 13 winners, while Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal each took home 11.
Notably, southern states together bagged around 40 awards this year (up from last year), showing a clear shift in where national recognition is landing.
Why should you care?
If you're curious about who's getting recognized in India today—and how that's changing—this year's Padma Awards are a snapshot of shifting trends and rising stars from across the country.