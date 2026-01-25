Kerala scores big at the 2026 Padma Awards India Jan 25, 2026

This year's Padma Awards saw Kerala shine, with three of its own receiving the country's second-highest civilian honor, the Padma Vibhushan.

Honored were former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas for his work in judicial reforms, late ex-Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan, and RSS leader P Narayanan.

In total, the President approved 131 awards across India.