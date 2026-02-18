Kerala teen dies by suicide after being sexually assaulted
India
A 16-year-old girl from Wayanad, Kerala, died by suicide on February 16 after sharing with her psychiatrist that she had been sexually assaulted—once by a relative and repeatedly by a neighbor since last year.
The trauma had left her struggling with mental health issues for years, leading to multiple suicide attempts despite ongoing psychiatric support.
Both accused arrested under POCSO Act
After the girl bravely spoke up, her psychiatrist informed her father, which brought in the school counselor and police.
Both accused have been arrested under the POCSO Act and are in judicial custody.
Police are now investigating what led to her death.