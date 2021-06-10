Home / News / India News / All tourist destinations in Kerala will become 100% vaccinated zones
All tourist destinations in Kerala will become 100% vaccinated zones

Nikita Gupta
Tourism industry workers have been declared frontline workers in Kerala

All popular holiday destinations in Kerala may soon be declared as complete vaccinated zones as the state government is mulling to provide COVID-19 jab to everyone in the tourism sector. The government has already started providing vaccines to those working in the industry after including them in the prioritized list considering them as frontline COVID-19 fighters, Tourism minister PA Mohammed Riyas said.

Kerala's tourism sector has suffered losses worth Rs. 33,675 crore

"We are mulling to make famous tourist destinations in the state 100 percent vaccinated zones by July 15 with the support of the health department," Riyas told the State Assembly during the question hour. The minister also said the state tourism sector had incurred losses to the tune of Rs. 33,675 crore due to the COVID-19 situation.

Government has announced financial aid for the industry

In order to help the tourism sector, State Finance Minister KN Balagopal during the budget had announced Rs. 30 crore as government share for the industry's revival. In addition to the existing provision of Rs. 100 crore, Rs. 50 crore was additionally earmarked to Tourism Department for marketing. Two new tourism circuits were announced and Rs. 50 crore was allocated for their implementation.

Kerala has administered more than a crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

As per the official data, Kerala reported 16,204 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total to 26,74,166. With 156 deaths registered yesterday due to COVID-19 infection, the state's death toll stands at 10,437. Kerala has to date administered 1,08,18,872 vaccine doses comprising 86,21,848 people who have received the first dose. 21,97,024 people have been fully vaccinated in the state.

