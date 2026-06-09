Kerala transfers 47 IAS officers, creates 2 1-year roles
Kerala just switched things up by transferring 47 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers across major departments like agriculture, health, education, and power.
Announced Tuesday, this shake-up is all about bringing fresh leadership to important areas.
The government also created two new roles (commissioner of land revenue and principal director of local self-government) for a year to help manage the changes.
Kerala names multiple senior IAS appointees
Some highlights: Minhaj Alam is now agriculture production commissioner after leaving his KSEB chairman post.
Dr. Sharmila Mary Joseph takes over health and family welfare, while Dr. B Ashok returns to lead higher education.
MG Rajamanickam steps in as the new KSEB chairman. Other key moves include N Prashanth (sports), Jeevan Babu K (revenue and disaster management), and Shanavas S (local self-government).