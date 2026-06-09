Kerala transfers 47 IAS officers, creates 2 1-year roles India Jun 09, 2026

Kerala just switched things up by transferring 47 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers across major departments like agriculture, health, education, and power.

Announced Tuesday, this shake-up is all about bringing fresh leadership to important areas.

The government also created two new roles (commissioner of land revenue and principal director of local self-government) for a year to help manage the changes.