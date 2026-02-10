Kerala University: SFI protest turns violent, students lock VC's office
Kerala University saw major student protests on Tuesday as SFI activists demanded ₹50 lakh for their arts festival and overdue travel allowances for sports students.
Things got heated—protesters pushed past barricades, entered the university building that houses the Vice-Chancellor's office, and staff were reportedly locked in for three hours.
Investigation is now underway after reports of vandalism
The Vice-Chancellor stood firm, saying only the soon-to-be-elected union can organize this year's fest, not the outgoing one.
An investigation is now underway after reports of vandalism in his office.
SFI says the administration is stalling support for student events and sports.
The clash highlights ongoing friction between student leaders and university officials over who controls campus life—and how resources are shared.