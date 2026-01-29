Kerala's 2026 budget boosts Sabarimala with ₹30cr upgrade India Jan 29, 2026

Kerala just set aside ₹30 crore in its new budget to revamp Sabarimala, aiming to make pilgrimages smoother and less crowded.

The plan includes better facilities at Nilackal, upgrades at Pampa, and a much-needed sewage treatment plant—the Travancore Devaswom Board said the allocation will boost Nilackal development, though any decision related to the development of the Sabarimala pilgrimage zone can be taken only with the approval of the High Power Committee;

the TDB has approached the High Court seeking appointment of a new chairperson for that committee.