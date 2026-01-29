Kerala's gender budget gets a big boost for 2026-27
Kerala just bumped up its Gender Budget to ₹5,586.99 crore for 2026-27—an increase of about 15.44% from last year.
Since starting in 2017-18, the state's focus (and funding) on gender equality has more than doubled, showing real commitment across departments.
More funds for women-focused and safety schemes
Out of the total, ₹2,628 crore is set aside just for women-specific programs, while another ₹2,959 crore goes to mixed-gender initiatives.
The Chief Minister's Women's Safety Scheme also gets a major push with ₹3,720 crore.
Extra support for welfare and inclusion
The budget doesn't stop at women—transgender welfare funding is up to ₹7.58 crore this year.
There's also ₹1,815 crore dedicated to children's programs and a huge ₹14,500 crore earmarked for social security pensions.
Kerala seems serious about making its budgets count for everyone who needs it.