Kerala's gender budget gets a big boost for 2026-27

Out of the total, ₹2,628 crore is set aside just for women-specific programs, while another ₹2,959 crore goes to mixed-gender initiatives. The Chief Minister's Women's Safety Scheme also gets a major push with ₹3,720 crore.

Extra support for welfare and inclusion

The budget doesn't stop at women—transgender welfare funding is up to ₹7.58 crore this year.

There's also ₹1,815 crore dedicated to children's programs and a huge ₹14,500 crore earmarked for social security pensions.

Kerala seems serious about making its budgets count for everyone who needs it.