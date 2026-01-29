Kerala's new budget promises free hospital care for road accident victims
Kerala's 2026-27 budget just introduced the Life Saver Scheme, which means if you're in a road accident, you'll get up to five days of free treatment at any government or select private hospital.
Why should you care?
Kerala sees nearly 48,000 road accidents every year, and many people don't get quick treatment because of money or paperwork hassles.
This scheme—backed by ₹15 crore—wants to change that by making emergency care faster and easier.
It's part of a bigger push across India to cut down on road accident deaths caused by treatment delays.
Pilot projects in several Union territories and states have reported positive outcomes.