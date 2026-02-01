Kerala's share in central taxes rises to 2.38% from 1.92%

State gains under new formula

This jump reverses years of decline for Kerala and brings more money for state projects and services.

The updated formula now rewards states that contribute more to India's GDP and considers factors like population, income gaps, area, and forests.

While Kerala gains, shares under the new formula differ across states, with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar having the largest horizontal shares.

Kerala has argued that its earlier success in population control affected its share and had sought adjustments, including a different census base and greater weight for demographic performance.