KGMU doctor accused of rape, forced conversion
A resident doctor at Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU), Rameez Uddin Nayak, has been accused by a junior colleague of rape and forcing her to convert to Islam.
The woman says Nayak exploited her for six months, promised marriage while hiding at least one previous marriage, and gave her abortion pills without consent—leading to a miscarriage.
She filed a police complaint on December 23, 2024.
What's happening now
After the victim's suicide attempt in December and allegations of blackmail with private photos, police registered an FIR under serious criminal and anti-conversion laws.
KGMU suspended Nayak and banned him from campus. A monetary reward has been announced for information leading to his arrest; he's currently on the run as police search in multiple cities.
Meanwhile, Nayak's parents have also been arrested for allegedly helping with forced conversions and miscarriages.
The case is being closely watched by state authorities as the investigation continues.