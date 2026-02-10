'Khalistan' email bomb threat to Delhi schools, Parliament
On Monday morning, 15 schools across Delhi got alarming emails threatening bomb blasts at 1:11pm and even at Parliament on February 13.
The messages claimed, "Delhi will become Khalistan. Punjab is Khalistan. In memory of Afzal Guru."
Schools quickly evacuated students and carried out security checks—thankfully, no bombs were found.
Fire services said the first call about the threats came at about 8:33am though other reports said the emails were received around 7:22am leading to a big response with police, bomb squads, and K9 teams at the schools.
Cyber teams are now trying to track down who sent the emails.
Schools kept parents in the loop by email and some reported disruptions to exams and assessments.
Similar hoax threats have been reported over the past 1-and-a-half years
This isn't new—similar hoax threats hit Delhi schools just last month too, causing stress for students and staff.
With these repeated scares, there's a growing push for better security and awareness in schools across the city.