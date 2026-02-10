'Khalistan' email bomb threat to Delhi schools, Parliament

Cyber teams are now trying to track down who sent emails

Fire services said the first call about the threats came at about 8:33am though other reports said the emails were received around 7:22am leading to a big response with police, bomb squads, and K9 teams at the schools.

Schools kept parents in the loop by email and some reported disruptions to exams and assessments.