Mamata Banerjee to distribute 50,000 footballs on 'Khela Hobe Diwas'

Sneha Das
Last updated on Jul 07, 2021, 11:04 pm
The idea of 'Khela Hobe Diwas' is to attract more number of youth to football

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal will be distributing as many as 50,000 footballs on Khela Hobe Diwasthe date for which is yet to be fixed—as part of its efforts to promote the sport among youth, a senior official said on Wednesday. TMC's assembly poll slogan, Khela Hobe (meaning: the game will be played), had caught the fancy of several WB voters.

CM will be handing over 'Joyee' brand footballs to clubs

The TMC's assembly poll slogan was raised at every party program and campaign. A jingle was also prepared on the slogan, which went viral on social media. On Khela Hobe Diwas, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be handing over Joyee brand footballs, handmade by the state's refugee handicrafts unit, to various sports clubs, the official maintained.

The idea is to attract more youth to the sport

"The date has not been fixed as yet but it will be observed in July itself. The idea is to attract more number of youth to the sport. We are confident this initiative will achieve its intended goal," the official said. "District officials have already submitted names of clubs that are eligible for the initiative to the state secretariat," he added.

The project will benefit women-run self-help groups, prison inmates

Manas Bhattacharyya, a well-known footballer and the Chairman of the state Refugee Handicraft (RH) Managing Committee, said the government's new project will not just promote the sport but also benefit women-run self-help groups and prison inmates who have been making these footballs.

Happy that WB has taken this positive initiative: Shamim Osman

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's ruling Awami League MP Shamim Osman, who is known to have coined the Khela Hobe slogan during his party's fight against "anti-liberation forces," said that he was pleased to know that West Bengal has decided to take this positive initiative. "I am happy that Mamata Banerjee is using this slogan for a good cause... It's an honor for me," Osman said.

