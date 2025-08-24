Next Article
Kishtwar cloudburst: Rajnath meets survivors, PM Modi reviews relief work
A sudden cloudburst struck Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on August 14, leaving 65 people dead and over 100 injured.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited survivors in Jammu, joined by Minister Jitendra Singh and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.
Prime Minister Modi is personally keeping an eye on the relief work as teams rush to help.
Authorities searching for 32 missing people
Bad weather kept Singh from reaching Kishtwar directly, but he reviewed the situation and approved relief measures remotely—greenlighting a new Bailey bridge for better access and upgrades to mobile networks.
An Army Goodwill School and petrol pump were also approved for locals.
Authorities are still searching for 32 missing people while promising full support to families hit by this disaster.