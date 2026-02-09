Kishtwar: One terrorist neutralized in ongoing 'Operation Trashi-I'
India
Security forces scored a win in Kishtwar district on Wednesday, neutralizing a terrorist during searches deep inside the jungles as part of Operation Trashi-I.
This joint effort—running for over 20 days now—involves the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and more, all working together to clear the area of threats.
Operation Trashi-I carries special meaning for troops
Operation Trashi-I also carries special meaning for the troops—with the White Knight Corps paying tribute to Havildar Gajendra Singh, who lost his life during an earlier mission last month.
The White Knight Corps paid tribute to his courage and offered support to his family, reminding everyone that their fight is about both security and honoring those who serve.