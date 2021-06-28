Home / News / India News / Left protests in Kolkata over dubious COVID-19 vaccine camps
Left protests in Kolkata over dubious COVID-19 vaccine camps

Sneha Das
Debanjan Deb was arrested a few days back for masquerading as the Joint Commissioner of the KMC

Activists of several Left-backed organizations staged a protest outside Swastha Bhavan in Salt Lake on Monday, alleging links between Trinamool Congress leaders and fake IAS Officer Debanjan Deb who organized dubious COVID-19 vaccination camps in Kolkata. Members of the CPI(M)-backed DYFI and other youth organizations demanded that the police should expedite its probe in the case.

Scuffle also broke out between the police and protesters

The protesters raised slogans against the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Government outside the Health Department headquarters in Sector 5 before being bundled into the police vehicles. A scuffle also broke out between the police and the protesters as the main entrance was barricaded, the officials said. The protesters were taken into preventive custody, they said.

Protesters alleged nexus between Deb and the civic officials

A group of Left activists also demonstrated near the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters in the central part of the city over the issue. The protesters tried to block a road, alleging nexus among Deb, officials of the civic body as well as the KMC ward coordinators of TMC. However, the police swiftly removed them.

Deb was arrested for masquerading as Joint Commissioner of KMC

Deb was arrested a few days back for masquerading as the Joint Commissioner of the KMC and operating dubious immunization camps. His three more associates were also arrested on June 26. Deb had organized a COVID-19 vaccination camp in the Kasba area, where actor and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty also got her COVID-19 jab.

Chakraborty became suspicious as she didn't receive the customary SMS

Chakraborty said she became suspicious about the vaccination process as she did not receive the customary SMS that is sent to people after they are administered a dose, and informed the police. Investigations revealed that Deb also conducted another vaccination camp at a college in the north Kolkata's Amherst Street area where several teachers and students took the vaccine.

