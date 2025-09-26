Kolkata Metro: Services resume after man falls on tracks
On Friday, a man fell onto the tracks at Kolkata's Jatin Das Park Metro station around 1pm causing Blue Line trains to stop for about 50 minutes.
Power was cut as a safety step and truncated services were run in the Sahid Khudiram-Dakshineshwar corridor until the situation was under control.
Man sent to hospital, full service resumes
Metro staff acted fast—the man was rescued and sent to hospital.
While full service paused, some trains kept running on parts of the route.
Everything was back to normal by 1:50pm with officials making sure commuter safety came first.
Metro to run over 3,000 special trains during Puja
With Durga Puja just around the corner, Kolkata Metro is rolling out over 3,000 special trains from September 27 to October 2 across all lines.
They're aiming for smoother travel as the carrying capacity could hit over 9 million—more than double last year.