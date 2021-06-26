Home / News / India News / Kolkata: Three more arrested in dubious COVID-19 vaccine camps case
India

Kolkata: Three more arrested in dubious COVID-19 vaccine camps case

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 26, 2021, 01:38 pm
Kolkata: Three more arrested in dubious COVID-19 vaccine camps case
Debanjan Deb was arrested on Wednesday for impersonating an IAS officer and organizing fake COVID-19 vaccination camp

Three more associates of fake IAS Officer Debanjan Deb were arrested today morning in connection with the dubious COVID-19 vaccination camps in Kolkata, a senior police officer said. "Two of the associates were signatories of the bank account that was created in the name of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) by the accused," the officer said.

In this article
Vaccination

Several people were inoculated using spurious vaccines

"The third person, who was on the payroll of Deb, had actively taken part in the camps where several people were inoculated by using spurious vaccines," he said. "One of them is a resident of Salt Lake, while another is from Barasat. Both were called for questioning before they were arrested," the officer further said.

Information

Third accused was 'very active' in organizing the camps: Police

The third person, a resident of Taltala, was arrested after police found him to be very active in helping to organize the camps, he said. Meanwhile, three more cases were registered against Deb at the Kasba Police Station, the police officer said.

Complaint

Three more cases were registered against Deb

"A private firm which claimed to have given him about Rs. 1.2 lakh to get around 172 employees inoculated lodged a complaint at the Kasba Police Station," the officer said. "Another complaint was lodged by a contractor who claimed to have paid him Rs. 90 lakh to get the tender for the construction of a stadium," he said.

Arrest

Deb was arrested on Wednesday for impersonating IAS officer

"The third complaint was filed by a pharma company that paid him Rs. 4 lakh to get a tender," he added. Deb was arrested on Wednesday for posing as an IAS officer and organizing a COVID-19 vaccination camp in the Kasba area, where actor and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty also got her jab.

Vaccine camp

Chakraborty became suspicious as she didn't receive the customary SMS

Chakraborty said she became suspicious about the vaccination process as she did not receive the customary SMS that is sent to people after they are administered a dose, and informed the police. Investigations revealed that Deb also conducted another vaccination camp at a college in the north Kolkata's Amherst Street area where several teachers and students took the vaccine.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Report not final,' says AIIMS chief on Delhi oxygen controversy

Latest News

Farmers march: Delhi Police tightens security arrangements across borders

Delhi

How to use WhatsApp Pay to send money to contacts?

Technology

Dharamshala BJP MLA accused of mental, physical torture by wife

Politics

Petrol crosses Rs. 100 a liter in Tamil Nadu

Business

'Shang-Chi' trailer: Marvel's first Asian superhero on a thrilling adventure

Entertainment

Latest India News

'Report not final,' says AIIMS chief on Delhi oxygen controversy

India

Maharashtra tightens COVID-19 curbs once again; Mumbai under Level-3 restrictions

India

COVID-19: Delta Plus variant has spread to 12 Indian states

India

Why Twitter temporarily blocked IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's account

India

Deshmukh received Rs. 4cr from 10 bar-owners for 3-months: ED

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India
Trending Topics