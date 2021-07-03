Home / News / India News / Two injured in fire at closed cinema hall in Kolkata
Two injured in fire at closed cinema hall in Kolkata

Nikita Gupta
Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 11:31 am
The blaze engulfed the Mini Jaya Hall on Friday night

At least two people were injured when a massive fire broke out at a closed cinema hall in the city's Lake Town area, a senior official of the fire department of Kolkata said. At least 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze at Mini Jaya Hall on Friday night, the official further informed.

What happened?

Fire may have started from a cooking stove: Fire Minister

Fire Minister Sujit Bose, who is also a resident of the area, rushed to the spot and said that the blaze started probably from a stove on which food was being cooked by the caretaker's wife. They stayed in a room on the top floor of the building. "The caretaker's wife herself suffered burn injuries and was taken to a hospital," Bose said.

Blaze was spotted at around 9:15 pm yesterday

The caretaker's wife's clothes caught fire. Her husband brought her downstairs. The flames soon started spreading to the other floors. Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar also reached the location of the fire incident. The blaze was spotted at around 9:15 pm yesterday and later the electricity connection of the area was switched off, the official said.

The fire is under control but still burning: Fire department

Till last reports, firefighters were still trying hard to douse the blaze. According to the fire department official, the major part of the hall was gutted and its projector room, known as Jaya II, was severely damaged in the incident. "The fire is under control but yet to be doused. Our officials are still fighting to put it out," the official said.

Trending Topics