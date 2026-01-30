Kolkata warehouse fire: 25 lives lost, arrests made
India
A tragic fire broke out at a Kolkata warehouse on January 26, leaving 25 people dead.
The owner, Gangadhar Das, and two officials from a momo unit have been arrested as police dig deeper into what went wrong.
The two momo unit officials were scheduled to be produced before the Baruipur Sub-Divisional Court around noon on Friday.
What's happening now: DNA tests and political heat
The fire wiped out two warehouses and a momo unit. With police receiving 27 missing-person reports, DNA profiling is underway to help identify victims.
No compensation amounts were reported.
Meanwhile, political tensions are rising—BJP leaders are calling for more accountability and even got the green light for a protest rally as investigations continue.