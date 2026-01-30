Kolkata warehouse fire: 25 lives lost, arrests made India Jan 30, 2026

A tragic fire broke out at a Kolkata warehouse on January 26, leaving 25 people dead.

The owner, Gangadhar Das, and two officials from a momo unit have been arrested as police dig deeper into what went wrong.

The two momo unit officials were scheduled to be produced before the Baruipur Sub-Divisional Court around noon on Friday.