Kolkata: Woman abducted, molested by 3 men in moving car
On Friday night in Kolkata, a 28-year-old married woman was allegedly forced into a car by three men—one she knew, two strangers—while waiting for a bus near Ambedkar Setu.
She says the men drugged her with alcohol-laced drinks and molested her as the car drove along Eastern Metropolitan Bypass.
After nearly an hour, they left her shaken and disoriented in the Maidan area.
Investigation underway
Police found the woman and got her medical help at SSKM Hospital. She's filed a complaint, and officers have confirmed she was physically abused and subjected to offensive language.
Investigators are checking CCTV footage to track down the suspects and vehicle. Officers recorded her statement at the hospital, and her medical examination will be conducted as per the court's directive.
The investigation is ongoing.