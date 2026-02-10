'Korea is our life': Ghaziabad sisters die by suicide

Police are now investigating the case

Before taking this step, the sisters left a note apologizing to their father and sharing how much the game—and Korea—meant to them, writing, "Sorry, Papa...we cannot leave Korea. Korea is our life, and you can't make us leave it. That's why we are committing suicide."

Police are now investigating by analyzing their devices and notes, and have suggested banning similar apps.

The UP Women's Commission also visited and called for limits on mobile homework for younger students as part of the response.