Kota teachers face probe after burning Madan Dilawar effigy
India
A group of teachers in Kota landed in trouble after protesting against Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar without official permission.
On May 18, they burned his effigy and accused him of stealing their budget, benefits, and holidays.
The protest was led by Siyaram's teachers' association.
Police case filed over Kota protest
Teachers were upset about Dilawar reducing summer vacation by 10 days.
After the protest, police filed a case based on complaints about abusive language and lack of permission.
Now, a committee will investigate starting May 25.