KTR summoned in Telangana phone tapping case
BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has been called in by the Special Investigation Team over a major phone tapping scandal.
Around 6,000 phones—including those of judges, politicians, and journalists—were allegedly tapped without permission during the previous BRS government.
KTR got his notice on January 22 and must show up at Jubilee Hills police station on January 23.
Where things stand now
The SIT, led by Hyderabad's Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, already grilled former minister T. Harish Rao for seven hours earlier this week.
The matter came to light after the March 13, 2024 arrest, and so far six officials (including ex-SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao) are named as accused—but no political leader has been listed as an accused.
Why it matters
A special team under DSP D. Praneet Rao is accused of running the surveillance operation.
With KTR summoned to appear before the SIT and the probe indicating he was aware of certain facts and circumstances, the case has become a hot topic in Telangana politics—especially amid concerns about privacy and political misuse of power.