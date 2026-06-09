Kurukshetra nurses stage brief hospital strike over Renu Bhatia remarks
India
Nurses at Lok Nayak Jai Parkash Civil Hospital in Kurukshetra staged a brief strike, upset over comments made by Renu Bhatia, chair of the Haryana State Women's Commission.
During her hospital visit, Bhatia reportedly accused the nursing staff of negligence and hinted they might be linked to a recent sexual assault case involving a doctor and a minor.
Kurukshetra nurses file grievances demand apology
Feeling unfairly blamed without evidence, the nurses submitted their grievances and called for an official apology from Bhatia.
Hospital officials promised to pass on their concerns, while the Women's Commission has asked for an update on how the situation is being handled.