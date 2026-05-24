Ladakh to get elected legislature giving region greater control
India
Big news for Ladakh: it's getting its own elected legislature is set to.
After talks between the government and local groups, the region will finally have more say in how it's run.
This is a big shift toward giving people in Ladakh more control over their own affairs.
Assembly to handle laws finances administration
The new assembly will handle key decisions about laws, finances, and administration, meaning less power for the lieutenant governor.
While full statehood isn't on the table yet (Ladakh needs to show it can support itself financially), leaders like climate activist Sonam Wangchuk say this move will help locals protect their interests and shape their future.
Operational details will be worked out with legal experts in the coming weeks.