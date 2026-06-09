Ladle explosion at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant kills 8, injures 6
India
A major accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Monday evening killed eight workers and injured six more, after a ladle exploded and spilled molten metal, the worst such incident in the plant's 34-year history.
The tragedy has put a spotlight on ongoing safety concerns at the factory.
Maintenance and staffing failures alleged
This isn't the plant's first deadly accident; a 2012 explosion killed 19 workers.
While safety measures were reportedly improved back then, this latest disaster suggests those steps weren't enough.
Former chairman Y Sivasagar Rao pointed to poor maintenance as a cause, while union leaders criticized management for replacing experienced contract workers with less qualified staff.