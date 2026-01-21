Land dispute blocks burial in Madhya Pradesh village
India
A burial in Baraiyakheda, Madhya Pradesh, turned tense when Hindu groups stopped a minority family from laying their loved one to rest.
The groups argued the land was government-owned and once used for cattle grazing.
Police and administration attempted to persuade both parties, and police were deployed as a precaution; family members later took the body to Jabalpur where she was laid to rest.
Officials step in, probe land ownership
Local authorities have promised a full investigation into who actually owns the disputed land.
They're checking records and surveying the area, while keeping police on site to prevent further conflict.
For now, both communities have been counseled as everyone waits for answers—and a legal resolution—on this sensitive issue.