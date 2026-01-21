Land dispute blocks burial in Madhya Pradesh village India Jan 21, 2026

A burial in Baraiyakheda, Madhya Pradesh, turned tense when Hindu groups stopped a minority family from laying their loved one to rest.

The groups argued the land was government-owned and once used for cattle grazing.

Police and administration attempted to persuade both parties, and police were deployed as a precaution; family members later took the body to Jabalpur where she was laid to rest.