Landmark Sabarimala case: SC to start hearing review petitions
India
The Supreme Court is set to review its 2018 decision that allowed women of all ages into Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.
Hearings start April 7, with a nine-judge bench splitting time between those supporting and opposing the review.
Final arguments — date not provided.
Wider implications
This isn't just about one temple—it's about how India balances religious traditions with individual rights.
The case sparked big protests back in 2018 and still divides opinion, with the government now backing those against women's entry.
The court will also look at related issues, like whether Muslim and Parsi women can enter certain places of worship, making this a landmark moment for gender equality and religious freedom in India.