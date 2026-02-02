'Last decade's defense investments paid off': FM on Operation Sindoor
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the last decade's defense investments paid off, highlighting Operation Sindoor—India's missile and drone strikes on terror camps in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Punjab in 2025.
Speaking with students at the Youth Dialogue on Budget 2026, she shared, "Operation Sindoor told you what kind of money spent in the last 10 years has come of help."
Operation Sindoor was India's response to a deadly attack
Operation Sindoor was India's response to a deadly attack that killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam.
The mission hit terror camps using technology like BrahMos missiles, avoided direct conflict with Pakistani military targets, and even knocked out parts of Pakistan's air defenses.
After days of tension and civilian losses on both sides, the sides agreed to a ceasefire.
Sitharaman also reminded everyone that soldiers once lacked basics like bulletproof jackets—she said stronger defense budgets are intended to improve preparedness and protect lives.