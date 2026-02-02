'Last decade's defense investments paid off': FM on Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was India's response to a deadly attack

Operation Sindoor was India's response to a deadly attack that killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam.

The mission hit terror camps using technology like BrahMos missiles, avoided direct conflict with Pakistani military targets, and even knocked out parts of Pakistan's air defenses.

After days of tension and civilian losses on both sides, the sides agreed to a ceasefire.

Sitharaman also reminded everyone that soldiers once lacked basics like bulletproof jackets—she said stronger defense budgets are intended to improve preparedness and protect lives.