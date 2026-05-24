Late-night head-on bike crash near Guwahati kills 4, injures 1
India
A late-night crash between two bikes on a rainy road near Guwahati left four people dead and one seriously injured early Saturday.
The accident happened around 2am when both bikes collided head-on during heavy rain, making the road slippery and hard to see.
Locals called for help right away, and the victims were rushed to the hospital.
Three dead on arrival, 1 critical
Three men, Jyoti Kalita, Nikhil Das, and Chandan Jana, were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. One more person is still fighting for his life in the hospital.
Police say poor visibility and slippery road conditions due to heavy rain may have contributed to the accident.
The community is shaken as authorities investigate what exactly went wrong.