Late night protests in Chennai over widespread power cuts

Voltage swings damaged appliances, Avadi arrests

Some areas faced over three hours without power, plus voltage swings that damaged appliances.

People said the official helpline wasn't picking up, one resident shared, "We are paying a huge amount for the electricity bill but there is no response from the staff for our complaints."

Protests even blocked roads in parts of the city.

Officials blamed transformer failures and technical glitches; meanwhile, two people were arrested in Avadi for stealing fuses that caused more outages.