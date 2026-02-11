Late singer Zubeen Garg still listed as voter in Assam
Assam just published its final electoral roll for the upcoming polls, and there's a bittersweet surprise: late music icon Zubeen Garg is still listed as a voter in Dispur, right next to his wife Garima.
This happened because the source does not specify a cut-off date; it only states that the final electoral roll is the 2026 list published after the Special Revision, so updates sometimes lag behind real life.
BLO left note for the late musician
During door-to-door checks, Booth Level Officer Mohammad Tafiz Uddin left a touching note for Garg: "May you remain immortal forever."
He told reporters, "For all of us in Assam, Zubeen Garg was our soul, he was our voice, and we cannot accept that he is no more."
The message was shared on social media by Zubeen's family, and individuals, including Dr Palmee Borthakur, praised the BLO.