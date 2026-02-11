Late singer Zubeen Garg still listed as voter in Assam India Feb 11, 2026

Assam just published its final electoral roll for the upcoming polls, and there's a bittersweet surprise: late music icon Zubeen Garg is still listed as a voter in Dispur, right next to his wife Garima.

This happened because the source does not specify a cut-off date; it only states that the final electoral roll is the 2026 list published after the Special Revision, so updates sometimes lag behind real life.