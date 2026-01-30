Leaders pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 78th death anniversary
On January 30, India paused to remember Mahatma Gandhi, marking 78 years since his assassination.
Known as Martyrs's Day, the occasion honors his legacy of non-violent protest and the fight for freedom.
National ceremonies at Rajghat brought together leaders from across the political spectrum for prayers and reflection.
Tributes from all sides
Prime Minister Modi laid flowers at Gandhi's memorial, which bears the words "Hey Ram," while people nationwide observed two minutes of silence.
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde posted "heartfelt tributes" online, and Congress called Gandhi the "supreme priest of Truth and Non-violence," saying his ideals still inspire justice and peace today.
Why it matters
No matter where you stand politically, this day shows how Gandhi's message of peaceful resistance still brings people together—even decades later.
For anyone interested in activism or social change, it's a reminder that one person's ideals can keep shaping conversations long after they're gone.